Peace reigns in Downtown Madison protests on 4th night following shooting of Jacob Blake

Standing where State Street meets Capitol Square, Bradley Geyer came out in the evening with a handful of people from the group Veterans For Peace to set up a large wooden sign of a hand giving the "peace" gesture and wave flags with messages of peace.

Geyer, a retired member of the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard, said he sees too many people getting angry at riots in Madison and Kenosha, but fail to be angered by police who aren't held accountable.

He said he wants to the laws of the United States to hold everybody accountable equally, regardless of whether they're a police office, legislator or civilian.

"We have a problem of racism in Wisconsin," Geyer said.

Obuseh told the protesters marching through Madison it's important to be out demonstrating, but it's also important to hold elected officials accountable for standing in the way of change by voting.

As the demonstration, which started on UW-Madison's Library Mall, moved throughout Downtown, police diverted traffic from behind, keeping a far distance from the group, and protesters on bicycles moved along with the crowd to halt vehicles on side streets.