A scam to have victims pay for prayers is going around the Madison and south-central Wisconsin area, and officials at SSM Health are concerned people might think they have something to do with it.
The health system, which includes St. Mary's hospitals in Madison and Janesville, addressed the scam on Friday, which involves people getting robocalls.
"People who have received calls indicate a robocaller identifies as someone from 'St. Mary Prayer Center Ministry' and offers prayers for payment," said SSM Health spokesman Jim Korth.
"Some of the calls have gone to community members, while others are directed to St. Mary's Hospital -Madison patients."
St. Mary's Hospital has chaplains available for patients who want support and prayer, but it's a direct connection between the chaplain and patient.
"They communicate in person, do not call community members, and would never seek money in return for prayer," Korth said.
Anyone getting a robocall about paying for praying from the "St. Mary Prayer Center Ministry" should hang up and report the call to the Consumer Protection Bureau.