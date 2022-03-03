Patio door shattered by bullet on Far West Side, Madison police say

A patio door was shattered by a bullet early Thursday morning on the Far West Side, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 2 a.m., police were sent to the area of 7900 Tree Lane and West Oakbridge Court after multiple callers reported hearing 10 to 15 gunshots, with a caller from West Oakbridge Court reporting that his patio door was shattered by a bullet, by Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement.

Officers found 13 shell casings and 3 unspent rounds were located in the street, but no injuries were reported, Hannah said.

A witness told officers that just before he heard the shots being fired, he heard two people, a man and a woman arguing. Everyone who called 911 was contacted, but no one reported seeing anything, Hannah said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

