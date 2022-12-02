Pastor associate at Dane County sister parishes arrested on child sex charges

A pastor associate of Dane County sister parishes in DeForest and outside Sun Prairie has been arrested on child sex charges, according to Dane County Jail records.
Rajnal Rehmat was booked into the jail by the DeForest Police Department shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday on tentative charges of sexual exploitation of a child, sexual assault of student by staff, and child enticement, according to the jail log.
A call to DeForest police was referred to Chief James Olson, who was unavailable and didn’t immediately return a message.
A Madison Catholic Diocese spokesperson said the diocese was preparing a statement.
Rehmat is listed on the diocese’s website as a brother and pastor associate serving the sister parishes St. Olaf Parish in DeForest and St. Joseph in East Bristol, north of Sun Prairie. The parishes do not have a school. The pastor of the parishes, Father Jared Holzhuter, did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.
People are also reading…
A Facebook page that appears to be Rehmat’s describes him as a “former theology student” originally from Lahore, Pakistan, who studied at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and seminaries in Sri Lanka and Karachi, Pakistan, and lives in Vladivostok, Russia.
Its last post is dated Nov. 14, when Rehmat reported he was in Russia.
Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021
From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.
Edgewood High School's football team was in the WIAA playoffs when it was disqualified for having an ineligible player.
This was one of the more unusual cases I covered this year.
East High School business teacher David Kruchten, explained himself in a letter to U.S. District Judge James Peterson before his sentencing.
Amid days covering unspeakable tragedy, it was a wonderful diversion to meet Alan Crossley, a volunteer with Wheels for Winners.
A state Supreme Court decision put the drunken driving homicide case against Dawn Prado, pending since 2015, back on the Dane County docket.