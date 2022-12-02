Pastor associate at Dane County sister parishes arrested on child sex charges

A pastor associate of Dane County sister parishes in DeForest and outside Sun Prairie has been arrested on child sex charges, according to Dane County Jail records.

Rajnal Rehmat was booked into the jail by the DeForest Police Department shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday on tentative charges of sexual exploitation of a child, sexual assault of student by staff, and child enticement, according to the jail log.

A call to DeForest police was referred to Chief James Olson, who was unavailable and didn’t immediately return a message.

A Madison Catholic Diocese spokesperson said the diocese was preparing a statement.

Rehmat is listed on the diocese’s website as a brother and pastor associate serving the sister parishes St. Olaf Parish in DeForest and St. Joseph in East Bristol, north of Sun Prairie. The parishes do not have a school. The pastor of the parishes, Father Jared Holzhuter, did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

A Facebook page that appears to be Rehmat’s describes him as a “former theology student” originally from Lahore, Pakistan, who studied at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and seminaries in Sri Lanka and Karachi, Pakistan, and lives in Vladivostok, Russia.

Its last post is dated Nov. 14, when Rehmat reported he was in Russia.