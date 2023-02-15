A mother and child were rescued from a ditch by passersby Tuesday morning off Highway C in Grant County, after sliding on a patch of ice, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said.

Mikayla Mullikin, 26, was traveling with her 1-year-old daughter east on County C, just past Borah Ridge Road in Prairie Du Chien, when she slid on an ice patch as the road curved right.

Mullikin's vehicle then spun into the ditch on the other side of the road, tipping onto the passenger side, Dreckman said in a statement.

Passersbys helped Mullikins free herself and her daughter, and eventually exit the vehicle, according to Dreckman.

They were both taken to a local hospital for a possible injury, the sheriff said.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office, Crawford County Sheriff's Office, Bloomington Fire Department, Bagley First Responders, West Grant EMS, and B&M Towing of Bloomington, which removed the vehicle, all participated in the rescue.

