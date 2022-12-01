 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Passenger window shot out of vehicle traveling on Beltline, Madison police say

A passenger window was shot out of a vehicle traveling on the Beltline on Wednesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The incident happened about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday as the truck was traveling west on the Beltline between Todd Drive and Seminole Highway, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

No injuries were reported.

Half of the front passenger window was shot out and the bullet exited the vehicle through the front windshield, Fryer said.

The driver told police he does not believe he was the intended target, Fryer said.

Officers were unable to locate any bullet casings, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

