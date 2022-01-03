Passenger seriously injured when guardrail ends up inside vehicle in OWI crash, authorities say

A passenger was seriously injured when a guardrail ended up inside a vehicle in an OWI crash on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
At about 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a single-vehicle crash on Lindsay Road near Highway 60 in the town of Lodi after a caller reported that a guardrail was inside the vehicle, a passenger was injured and the driver appeared to be intoxicated, Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a statement.
The preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle, a 2003 GMC Sierra, was northbound on Lindsay Road when it left the road and struck the end of a guardrail. The guardrail went through the engine compartment, into the passenger compartment and through the bed of the truck, Brandner said.
The passenger was freed by the Lodi Fire Department and taken by ambulance to a hospital with potentially serious injuries, Brandner said.
The driver, Peter Robinson, 58, of rural Poynette, also was taken by ambulance to a hospital and faces a tentative charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated, causing injury, Brandner said.
