Passenger seriously injured when deer strikes windshield of car in town of Verona, authorities say
A passenger was seriously injured when a deer struck the windshield of a car in the town of Verona, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 8:20 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the crash on Highway 151, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a report.

The deer struck the windshield on the passenger side of a 2018 Ford Fusion operated by Austin L. Frohmader, 20, of Dodgeville, Schaffer said.

The deer crashed through the windshield and entered the passenger compartment of the vehicle, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries to front-seat passenger Mikkala A. White, 18, Schaffer said.

Two small children in the backseat sustained minor injuries, and all of the occupants were taken by ambulance to UW Hospital, Schaffer said.

