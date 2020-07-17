Passenger seriously injured in high-speed, rollover crash off Highway 138, authorities say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A passenger was seriously injured in a high-speed, rollover crash off Highway 138 in the town of Dunkirk last Thursday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Authorities were dispatched to the crash off Highway 138 near Oak Lawn Road shortly before midnight, and determined that 19-year-old Stoughton man was operating a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta northbound on 138 at high speed and lost control, Sgt. Michael Connors said in a statement.

The vehicle left the road and rolled an undetermined number of times, resulting in the driver and his passenger, an 18-year-old Stoughton woman, being ejected from the vehicle, Connors said.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries, while the passenger was taken by MedFlight helicopter to a local hospital with serious injuries, Connors said.

No names were released.

Excessive speed is thought to be a factor in the crash, but Connors said it doesn’t appear that alcohol was a factor.

Highway 138 was closed at 12:09 a.m. and re-opened at 5:45 a.m.

