Passenger seriously injured in high-speed, rollover crash off Highway 138, authorities say

A passenger was seriously injured in a high-speed, rollover crash off Highway 138 in the town of Dunkirk last Thursday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Authorities were dispatched to the crash off Highway 138 near Oak Lawn Road shortly before midnight, and determined that 19-year-old Stoughton man was operating a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta northbound on 138 at high speed and lost control, Sgt. Michael Connors said in a statement.
The vehicle left the road and rolled an undetermined number of times, resulting in the driver and his passenger, an 18-year-old Stoughton woman, being ejected from the vehicle, Connors said.
The driver was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries, while the passenger was taken by MedFlight helicopter to a local hospital with serious injuries, Connors said.
No names were released.
Excessive speed is thought to be a factor in the crash, but Connors said it doesn’t appear that alcohol was a factor.
Highway 138 was closed at 12:09 a.m. and re-opened at 5:45 a.m.
Homicides and hate crimes top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Madison police investigating 2nd homicide in 2 days
Man shot at Far East Side hotel dies; Madison police believe shooting was targeted
Police, family saying little about investigation of alleged hate crime
Mexican American man charged with hate crime in 'intentional' crash that killed white motorcyclist
Man found dead in Monona pond was wanted for attempted homicide in shooting that injured 2 people
More charges filed against man accused of extorting, threatening Madison businesses
DA orders release of woman arrested in Wednesday shooting death; investigation ongoing
Missing 10-year-old Baraboo girl found dead, police say
Robbers rip purse away from woman out for walk on Far West Side, flee in stolen car, Madison police say
Woman, 77, battered, robbed by would-be carjacker on Far East Side, Madison police say
Shell casings pile up in Madison as city, activists try to contain spike in gun violence
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.