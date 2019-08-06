A passenger was seriously injured and the driver arrested for alleged operating while intoxicated in a Lafayette County UTV crash Sunday night, authorities reported.
The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. at the intersection of County P and Dunbarton Road in the town of Shullsburg, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release.
Richard L Montoya Jr., 54, of Warren, Ill., was traveling eastbound on Dunbarton in his 2018 Polaris UTV when he failed to stop at a stop sign, over-corrected and rolled several times, coming to rest on the passenger side, the release states.
Passenger Candace S. Montoya, 52, of Warren, Ill., was seriously injured, and transported by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville, authorities said.
Montoya was arrested for alleged operating while intoxicated causing injury and cited for careless operation of a UTV/ATV, taken to the Lafayette County Jail, and booked and released to a responsible party.