Passenger hospitalized, driver arrested for OWI after crash into pole Downtown, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A passenger was hospitalized and a driver arrested for OWI after a vehicle crashed into a pole Downtown on Monday night, Madison police reported.

The crash happened about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Wilson Street, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.



The 27-year-old female passenger injured was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Fryer said.

Driver Martha I. Green, 29, who was not injured, was arrested on tentative charges of second-offense OWI causing injury and not having an ignition interlock device installed, and cited for operating without insurance, Fryer said.

Wilson Street was closed at Butler Street and King Street for about 45 minutes, Fryer said.

