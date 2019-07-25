A passenger in a stolen van that crashed when the 16-year-old driver lost control on Monday turned himself in to Madison police on Wednesday.
Perion Carreon, 18, Madison, was tentatively charged with being a passenger in an auto being operated without the owner's consent and bail jumping, police said.
Carreon and a 15-year-old girl were passengers in the van that fled from police at high speed on the city's Far East Side, the driver crashing into a stop sign at Cottontail Trail and East Buckeye Road.
Carreon and the driver fled on foot, with police finding the driver, who was taken to Juvenile Reception Center on a tentative charge of operating a vehicle without the owner's consent.