Passenger dies when box truck rear-ends trailer near Milton, Rock County authorities say
Passenger dies when box truck rear-ends trailer near Milton, Rock County authorities say

A passenger died when a box truck rear-ended a trailer on Highway 26 near Milton on Saturday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, police and fire personnel were sent to the crash on Highway 26 north of Highway N in the town of Milton, Sgt. Andrew Reed said in a statement.

The investigation determined that a 1990 Dodge W250 truck with a trailer being driven by a 30-year-old Elkhorn man north on Highway 26 began to turn into a driveway when a 2019 Hino 238 commercial box truck being driven north by a 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man rear-ended it, Reed said.

As a result of the collision, a 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man who was a passenger in the box truck died at the scene, Reed said.

The identities of those involved will be released at a later time, Reed said.

No enforcement action was reported.

Highway 26 was closed until nearly 9 p.m.

