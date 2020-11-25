 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Passenger dies in 2-vehicle crash in snowstorm Tuesday morning, Jefferson County authorities say
alert

Passenger dies in 2-vehicle crash in snowstorm Tuesday morning, Jefferson County authorities say

{{featured_button_text}}
Jefferson County squad tight crop
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

A passenger died in a two-vehicle crash during Tuesday morning’s snowstorm, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. when a vehicle that was westbound on Highway 12 just west of Oestreich Lane in the town of Oakland crossed over the centerline and was struck in the passenger side by an eastbound vehicle, sending it into the southbound ditch, Sheriff Paul Milbrath said in a report.

A passenger in the westbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while both drivers were transported to local hospitals, Millbrath said.

Identities of those involved were not released.

Vehicle and weather conditions were factors in the crash, Millbrath said.

Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics