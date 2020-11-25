Passenger dies in 2-vehicle crash in snowstorm Tuesday morning, Jefferson County authorities say

A passenger died in a two-vehicle crash during Tuesday morning’s snowstorm, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. when a vehicle that was westbound on Highway 12 just west of Oestreich Lane in the town of Oakland crossed over the centerline and was struck in the passenger side by an eastbound vehicle, sending it into the southbound ditch, Sheriff Paul Milbrath said in a report.

A passenger in the westbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while both drivers were transported to local hospitals, Millbrath said.

Identities of those involved were not released.

Vehicle and weather conditions were factors in the crash, Millbrath said.

