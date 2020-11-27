 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Passenger attacks man trying to stop intoxicated driver from leaving Near East Side crash scene, Madison police say
alert

Passenger attacks man trying to stop intoxicated driver from leaving Near East Side crash scene, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A passenger attacked a witness trying to stop an intoxicated driver from leaving the scene of a Near East Side crash on Saturday that injured two people, Madison police reported.

The crash happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday when a car driven by Erika M. Gonzales Lara, 24, of Madison, rear-ended another car stopped at a red light at the intersection of East Johnson Street and North Blount Street, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The crash injured a 49-year-old Madison man and a 37-year-old Jefferson man who were in the car stopped for the light, DeSpain said.

After the crash, witnesses told police that Gonzales Lara's passenger, a 24-year-old Sun Prairie woman, got out and started swinging at a man who was trying to keep the women from driving away from the scene, DeSpain said.

The passenger, who was not named, was cited for disorderly conduct, while Gonzales Lara was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of second offense operating under the influence, endangering safety by reckless driving, operating while revoked, and unsafe lane deviation.

Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics