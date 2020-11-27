Passenger attacks man trying to stop intoxicated driver from leaving Near East Side crash scene, Madison police say

A passenger attacked a witness trying to stop an intoxicated driver from leaving the scene of a Near East Side crash on Saturday that injured two people, Madison police reported.

The crash happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday when a car driven by Erika M. Gonzales Lara, 24, of Madison, rear-ended another car stopped at a red light at the intersection of East Johnson Street and North Blount Street, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The crash injured a 49-year-old Madison man and a 37-year-old Jefferson man who were in the car stopped for the light, DeSpain said.

After the crash, witnesses told police that Gonzales Lara's passenger, a 24-year-old Sun Prairie woman, got out and started swinging at a man who was trying to keep the women from driving away from the scene, DeSpain said.

The passenger, who was not named, was cited for disorderly conduct, while Gonzales Lara was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of second offense operating under the influence, endangering safety by reckless driving, operating while revoked, and unsafe lane deviation.

