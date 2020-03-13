Pass on hill leads to fatal crash in Windsor, authorities say

A pass on a hill in Windsor Friday morning led to a crash that killed one person and seriously injured another, police reported.

Deputies were called to Highway V near Wernick Road in Windsor shortly after 10 a.m. Friday, Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 2016 Land Rover was traveling east on Highway V at high speed, attempted to pass another eastbound vehicle while cresting a hill, but was met with oncoming traffic. The Land Rover swerved back into the eastbound lane, then over-corrected and rolled several times, Schaffer said.

Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the Land Rover. One died and the other suffered significant injuries that may have been life-threatening, Schaffer said.

A number of power poles were struck as a result of the crash, and MGE was called to the scene to restore power, Schaffer said.

At least one witness stopped, but then left the scene before speaking with law enforcement. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency number at 608-266-4948.