Parolee hospitalized after crashing car fleeing police called to domestic disturbance, authorities say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man on parole was hospitalized after crashing his car fleeing police who were called to a domestic disturbance in the town of Lodi on Sunday night, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Police were called to West Harmony Drive in the town of Lodi shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday on a report of a suspect who was out of control and had attempted to strangle another occupant of the house, Sheriff Roger Brander said in a statement.

While deputies were responding, dispatchers received information that the suspect had fled the scene in a Honda Civic. A deputy who was on Highway V near Smith Road saw a vehicle matching the description and the driver led the deputy on a short chase, Brandner said.

As the suspect was attempting to negotiate a curve on Highway V near Tipperary Road at a high rate of speed, the Honda began skidding and crashed into a ditch off Highway V near Wildwood Way in the town of Dekorra, Brandner said.

The suspect, Joshua J. Marks, 27, of Lodi, was taken to MedFlight helicopter to University Hospital.

Marks faces tentative charges of felony eluding, battery with a domestic enhancer, three counts of disorderly conduct with a domestic enhancer, attempted strangulation, carrying a concealed weapon, and multiple traffic citations.