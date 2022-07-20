 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paroled drug offender arrested when search warrant executed on Far East Side, Madison police say

A paroled drug offender was arrested when a search warrant was executed on the Far East Side on Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

The Madison Police Department SWAT assisted the Dane County Narcotics Task Force with a knock and announce search warrant at an apartment in the 300 block of North Thompson Drive about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

A gun was found in the home and Abdullah J. Burton, 40, of Madison, was taken into custody on a parole violation. Burton is a convicted felon on parole for a previous drug charge, Fryer said.

