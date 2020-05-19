‘Parking rage’: Knife-wielding woman flees when other driver calls 911, Madison police say

A case of "parking rage" on Monday afternoon that involved a knife-wielding woman left a Winnebago Street resident shaken, Madison police reported.
The woman told police she wanted to pull into an underground parking garage in the 2500 block of Winnebago Street about 4 p.m., but could not because another car was blocking the entrance, and after waiting several seconds, she hit her horn, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The other driver waived her around, and as she passed, she could see the woman driver of that vehicle was quite angry, DeSpain said.
The Winnebago Street resident parked in a stall, and saw the other woman walking toward her car while wielding a pocket knife. She said the woman made slashing motions as if she was going to puncture her tires and also appeared to want to fight, DeSpain said.
That prompted the woman to call 911, and the other motorist fled, driving off before officers arrived, DeSpain said.
A separate incident about 7 p.m. Monday on East Johnson Street at North Blair Street left a De Forest couple rattled, DeSpain said.
They told police they didn’t know why a man in a blue Monte Carlo would be so enraged as to give them the finger and point an object at them while pretending to fire it, as if it were a gun, though they couldn’t tell if it was, DeSpain said.
The man at one point also appeared to be recording the couple on his cell phone, DeSpain said.
Utilizing traffic cameras, officers located images of the Monte Carlo, and are attempting to identify the driver, DeSpain said.
