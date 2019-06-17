Madison squad car very tight crop
Two parking ramp attendants were attacked by a driver early Thursday morning in Downtown Madison, with police using surveillance video to track down and arrest the suspect.

Keisha El, 32, Madison, was tentatively charged with two counts of battery and two counts of disorderly conduct, Madison police said.

The incident happened at about 12:30 Thursday in the State Street Campus parking garage, 430 N. Frances St.

The two attendants, a 22-year-old woman and a 59-year-old woman, were in the process of writing down the suspect's license plate number after a passenger in her car damaged the gate at the entrance/exit, when El allegedly got out and attacked the attendants.

"She's accused of hitting the 22-year-old and throwing her to the pavement by the hair," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "When the co-worker came to her aid, the suspect allegedly pushed her back into the attendant's booth."

Surveillance video caught the confrontations, helping officers identify the suspect.

"She did drive away from the scene but was located later in the day and arrested," DeSpain said.

The two parking ramp attendants had minor injuries.

