Parents sue Madison School District over East cameras, allege district violated its own policy on cameras

Parents of two East High School students alleged in a federal lawsuit filed Thursday that the decision to place hidden cameras in two rooms at the school violated not only the students' civil rights but the district's own policy on cameras.

The civil rights lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court, also alleges that a school security official failed to point out the cameras to a state criminal investigator who was searching for hidden cameras at East while investigating an unrelated criminal case that also involved hidden cameras.

The parents, Patanne Coffey and Anna Hauser, also filed an open records lawsuit against the district last year alleging the district was dragging its feet in turning over records about the discovery last year of two cameras that were placed in rooms at East where they would have captured students with disabilities having their clothing changed.

The civil rights lawsuit against the district and 11 employees -- most of whom no longer work for the district -- alleges that the cameras violated the privacy rights of two students and subjected them to unreasonable searches. Among the defendants are then-security directors Joe Balles and Mark Brown, both former high-ranking Madison police officers.

The lawsuit alleges Balles knew where the cameras were placed and did not point them out to state Division of Criminal Investigation Agent Jesse Crowe, who was searching East in December 2019 for hidden cameras as part of a criminal investigation involving former East teacher David Kruchten. Kruchten was later convicted of attempting to create child pornography using hidden cameras on school-sanctioned overnight field trips.

The district has said the cameras at East were placed in a coaches office within a locker room in 2019 to catch a custodian sleeping on the job.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified presumed or compensatory damages for the emotional distress, pain and suffering, public humiliation and embarrassment experienced by the students, along with punitive damages, for acts "carried out maliciously or with reckless disregard for the plaintiffs' fundamental rights."

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the district does not comment on pending litigation.

Cameras sought

According to the lawsuit:

Now-former district electrical engineer Joe Anderson arrived at East early on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, to do some work and saw what he thought was a third-shift custodian sleeping in the backseat of a vehicle during his overnight shift. Anderson told David Kapp, then a building services assistant supervisor, and Balles, then East's security director.

From Sept. 3 to Sept. 6, 2019, Anderson, Kapp and Balles sought approval from district officials, including then-district labor relations director Heidi Tepp and the district's lawyers, to place hidden cameras around East to catch the custodian sleeping on the job. They worked with other employees, including Brown, the district's head of security, and custodial supervisors John Hagen and Jeff Fischer to decide where to put the cameras.

In an email on Sept. 6, 2019, to Balles, Tepp, Kapp and others, Anderson wrote: "Only with prior approval can a camera that does not look like a camera be deployed. We have two going up at East next weekend ... This project was approved by Heidi," referring to Tepp.

Tepp and then-district general counsel Matthew Bell, along with two other district officials at the time, Haley Gausmann and Jeff Knutsen, gave Anderson, Kapp and Balles approval to install the hidden cameras in at least two spots -- inside Room B32 H, a coaches office in a boys locker room; and in Room 127, used for working with students who have disabilities.

Room 127 contained a cot and was used as a changing area for students with disabilities, including changing soiled undergarments. The room was locked from the outside and the window on its door had frosted glass. It appeared to be private.

Then-district electrician Luke Frame installed the cameras in hollowed smoke detectors in the rooms on Sept. 6, 2019.

After Frame installed the cameras, Forward Electric came to "hardwire" the cameras.

Anderson gave an IP address and password to Balles and Kapp so they could view live images captured by the cameras. The cameras were always recording.

The cameras remained in place after the investigation involving the sleeping employee ended in late 2019. Frame told Madison police he "took the cameras out of service" in 2020, but they were still wired and produced a live feed, even though they were no longer recording.

In December 2019, when Crowe from DCI came to East to look for hidden devices as part of the Kruchten investigation, Balles accompanied him and knew about the cameras in Rooms 127 and B32H. Crowe did not find them.

Cameras discovered

In July 2020, the cameras were removed, but the hollowed-out smoke detectors were left in place. On Jan. 8, 2021, district employee Scott Wolfe stumbled across the hollowed-out detector in Room B32H and saw a two-inch hole drilled into the ceiling. He told then-Principal Brendan Kearney, who called police.

The district hired a law firm, MWH Law Group, to conduct its own investigation.

The lawsuit states MWH was hired "so that (the district) could hide the results of the investigation from the public."

Despite district policies that bar the use of hidden cameras without approval from the district superintendent, or the use of any cameras to record nude images of anyone in a locker room or changing room, the lawsuit states, the district "acted with deliberate indifference to the constitutionally protected rights" of the two students "by maintaining an informal pattern and practice of sanctioning the use of covert surveillance devices at Madison public schools."

The lawsuit states Tepp is quoted in a police report as saying secret surveillance cameras had been used at East in the "past ten years."

By allowing the designation of authority to approve the cameras to Tepp and district lawyers, the lawsuit states, the district disregarded its own policy.

Besides the district, those named as defendants in the lawsuit are Tepp, Anderson, Balles, Kapp, Frame, Brown, Bell, Knutsen, Gausmann, Hagen and Fischer. Only Gausmann still works for the district, according to its directory.

