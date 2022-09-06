Parents of 1-year-old charged with neglect in her drug-toxicity death

The parents of a nearly 1-year-old child were charged Tuesday with allowing the child's death to happen last year from a drug overdose caused by their negligence, which was due to their own ongoing drug addictions, according to a criminal complaint.

Derrick T. Hawkins, 25, and Kelsey E. Kindschy, 32, both of Madison, were charged with neglecting a child with death as a consequence for the July 20, 2021, death of their daughter, who was 10 days shy of her first birthday, at the East Side home where Kindschy lived.

According to an autopsy cited in the complaint, which was filed in Dane County Circuit Court, the girl died from the combined effects of fentanyl and morphine toxicity. The fentanyl alone was found in the girl's body at a level 13 times higher than would have been lethal for an adult, and the combination of the two drugs would have "very quickly been fatal" for the girl, according to Dane County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Agnieszka Rogalska.

Chemical analysis of the girl's hair also found the metabolites of fentanyl along with morphine, indicating longer-term exposure to the drugs, the complaint states.

The complaint does not explicitly state how the drugs ended up in the girl's body.

Hawkins was ordered jailed on $5,000 bail, and $4,000 bail was set for Kindschy after each appeared in court Tuesday. Each faces up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision if convicted.

According to the complaint:

Police were sent to a home in the 3500 block of Home Avenue on July 20, 2021, for a death investigation.

Kindschy initially told investigators she had been home with the girl all day and had taken a trip to Farm and Fleet with her. But when a friend called, she said, she asked Hawkins to stay with the girl while Kindschy went to meet the friend.

When she returned, she told police, Hawkins was in the bathroom and the girl was in her playpen. But the girl was "kind of cold" and had discharge coming from her nose, and when Kindschy siphoned it out, there was blood. Hawkins told police he was in the bathroom the entire time Kindschy was gone.

Kindschy said she and Hawkins then took the girl to UnityPoint Health-Meriter hospital. According to emergency room records, the girl was pronounced dead at 11 p.m.

While at the hospital, police noticed Hawkins had blood spots on his hands, and in his car they found evidence of drug use.

In a later statement, Kindschy said she had left her home to have sex and that she was not using drugs, but earlier that day had gotten a methadone dose. She said she believed Hawkins was still using drugs.

A jail inmate who told police he had a relationship with Kindschy, which included sex as payment for drugs, said he sold "some coke" to Hawkins earlier the night of the child's death.

In a third statement to police, Kindschy said that while she had stopped using drugs at times, she had relapsed after she started to see Hawkins again. She said she had used heroin "a couple of days prior" to the girl's death.

That day, she said, she received her methadone dose in the morning, and when she returned home Hawkins said he wasn't feeling well. They left and met up with Hawkins' dealer, she said, and the girl was with them in the car. Hawkins used the drugs when they got home, she said, and seemed to be feeling better afterward.

Kindschy said she didn't believe the girl got into any drugs or packaging because Hawkins always put it away where she couldn't get at it. Later, she said, they all went to Farm and Fleet, and Kindschy said she and the girl went inside while Hawkins bought drugs outside.

After getting home, Kindschy said, she put the girl in the playpen and Hawkins went into the bathroom. She got a phone call, she said, and told Hawkins she was headed out to buy some drugs. She said she bought heroin from a dealer. When she got home, she said, she found the girl was not breathing.

The complaint also cites eight Child Protective Services reports between Aug. 4, 2020, and July 2, 2021, many of them alleging drug use by Hawkins and Kindschy and some reporting possible abuse or neglect of the girl.

In court, Assistant District Attorney Tracy McMiller said Kindschy has three other children, but said they've been taken from her.