Paramedic acquitted of sexual assault alleged during ambulance ride

"There is no way to get around that DNA evidence no matter what the silly explanation," McMiller told the jury.

Ovadal's attorney, Julia Westley, said the DNA wasn't persuasive because in the pre-COVID time that the incident was alleged to have occurred, Ovadal typically did not wear protective gloves unless dealing with certain situations. That can lead to the transfer of the DNA from one surface to another, she said.

"I would fully expect an EMT taking care of someone in the back of the ambulance would leave DNA," Westley said.

She added that a monitoring camera video recording shown in court did not match the woman's testimony and did not show Ovadal in the position the woman said he was in when she alleged he touched her.

McMiller said the camera was not in a position to capture what was happening in the back of the ambulance, and she asserted Ovadal knew that.

Westley also said the woman was inconsistent in recounting events, between her initial statements to police and her testimony on the witness stand Monday. Some things the woman said on the stand, Westley said, she had never told anyone before. And with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.37 percent only a few hours before the transport, she said, she questioned the woman's perceptions and recollections.