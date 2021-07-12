 Skip to main content
Paralyzed kitten saved after man threw it into Mississippi River at Cassville, authorities say
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A paralyzed kitten was saved after a man threw it into the Mississippi River last Monday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office reported.

After receiving a report of the incident, deputies responded, took multiple witness statements and determined that Brandon Klein, 19, of Cassville, threw the kitten in the river due to the kitten's rear legs being paralyzed, with the intent to kill the kitten, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a report.

The kitten was recovered by a witness, received veterinary care, and now is being cared for by a new owner, Dreckman said.

A charge of mistreatment of animals against the 19-year-old man, who was not identified, is being referred to the Grant County District Attorney's Office, Dreckman said.

