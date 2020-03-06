Paraglider rescued from icy waters in town of Oregon, Sheriff's Office says

A paraglider was rescued from frigid waters Friday evening after inadvertently landing in a partially frozen pond in the town of Oregon, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

The paraglider was able to free himself from the aircraft, but could not get to land and was partially submerged in the remote pond near Union Road, Sgt. Johnathon Matz said.

A local resident called 911 about 5:15 p.m. Firefighters reached the paraglider by wading into the water with their rescue suits and brought him to shore. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries, including cold water exposure, Matz said.

Deputies were assisted by an Oregon police officer and the Brooklyn, Oregon and Madison fire departments.

The cause of the incident had not been determined.

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to exercise extreme caution near all lakes and waterways as temperatures warm and ice becomes more unstable.

