Madison residents who were on the ground during a shooting in a crowd of people at the Shake the Lake festival Saturday night described a scene of chaos, with people screaming, children crying and others running away in terror after three shots were fired, injuring one man.
“It was a lot of panic,” said Emma Smalley, 26, Madison. “People were just panicked and running and very, very scared.”
In the “stampede” of people, Shauna Fox, 20, said she saw people getting knocked over, others screaming, parents who were picking up confused children and running with them and children who were scared and crying.
The shooting, which was reported at 10:27 p.m. in the Monona Terrace tunnel, followed a disturbance after the conclusion of the fireworks, said Madison police spokeswoman Julie Laundrie. A 20-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting, police reported.
Someone’s Snapchat story from Shake the Lake in Madison Wisconsin. My family and I are lucky we got up to leave when we did. We almost got trampled. People were BOLTING further down. pic.twitter.com/fpe9kDwbkG— ∀ïxεη ∀uιpεςuια 🦊 (@vixenVulpecula) June 30, 2019
Yogesh Chawla, a Dane County Board supervisor who was attending the event with his wife and 9-year-old daughter, said he and his family were entering the tunnel on the west side to get their bikes that were parked underneath when they heard the gunshots. Chawla said he could see the flashes of light that came along with the shots.
“We held our daughter's hand, and we just ran away as fast as we could,” Chawla said.
Smalley, who was on to the east of Monona Terrace about 100 yards away from the shooting, said she could tell right away the ‘pops’ where the sound of a gun firing. Smalley is the daughter of Wisconsin State Journal editor John Smalley.
“It was like ‘pop,’ and then ‘pop, pop,’” Emma Smalley said. “When we heard that first one we all looked over and then we heard the other two.”
We’re underneath the tunnel on John Nolan where police are marking bullet shell casings. They’re still interviewing witnesses right now. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/XtwjXRSDAL— Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) June 30, 2019
Erik Olsen, who was with Smalley, said they immediately started running away.
“All of the sudden people were storming passed us,” said Fox, who wasn’t sure what was happening until she heard someone say there had been a shooting.
Olsen said he feared they were in the midst of a mass shooting. He was relieved when the sound of gunshots did not continue. Madison police believe that the shooter knew the victim and that it was not a random act.
Smalley said it was “a comfort” to know now that it was not a mass shooter situation, but that she is still apprehensive about attending large Downtown events in the future.
“It was just kind of flashing in my mind that I couldn’t believe that this was actually happening,” Smalley said. “Knowing that we do live in a city where this is happening is very scary and surprising.”
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she plans to work with police and the city to enhance security at the event and other similar events in the future.
"It is entirely unacceptable that someone brought a gun to last nights’ Festival Foods Shake the Lake fireworks display, an event enjoyed by thousands of people, including many children," Rhodes-Conway said in a statement.
In addition to the 20-year-old who was injured, an officer suffered a leg injury after falling from a concrete barrier while assisting in the aftermath of the shooting, police reported. Ald. Mike Verveer, who represents city residents who live Downtown, said the officer was released from the hospital Sunday morning on crutches.
Rhodes-Conway said many safety precautions were taken at the annual Independence Day celebration, including a partnership with private organizations and that a "significant number" of Madison police officers were on duty.
Chawla said the incident was contained “very quickly and professionally”, and that officers talked with his daughter, Marigold, other children and adults to reassure them that everything was OK.
Representatives from promoter Big Top Sports and Entertainment, which runs the event, did not immediately respond to multiple voicemails left Sunday asking about security at the event.
Verveer said since Shake the Lake started in 2015, the police presence has increased every year, and that there were “many many dozens of MPD personnel” working the event Sunday. Police also used drones to monitor the crowds for the first time, Verveer added.
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said on Sunday the incident was "an anomaly" at an event that has had a history of being safe.
The shooting had the potential to be "disastrous," he said, but it could have "just as easily" taken place anywhere in the city, he said.
"It would be fair to say that the confrontation which took place last night is an anomaly, an outlier, and is not the defining narrative for this annual event," Koval said.
Verveer said he thinks the incident is similar to fights that have broken out between young adults in their 20s “under cover of darkness.” He pointed to incident during Freakfest and Madison's former Independence Day celebration, Rhythm & Booms, at Warner Park, Verveer said. A fight between young people also broke out at Shake the Lake in 2016, but no one was injured, Verveer said.
But Verveer agreed with Koval that these fights could happen anywhere in Madison. He noted that Downtown has some of the lowest rates of shots fired compared to other Madison areas.
Verveer expects other highly-attended Downtown events planned for this summer, especially those that happen during the day like Concerts on Square of Taste of Madison, to be completely safe.
“Overall downtown neighborhoods are extremely safe,” Verveer said.
Rhodes-Conway used the incident to blame the Republican-controlled Legislature for its failure to pass tougher gun laws.
"Our job is made more difficult by a state Legislature that advances reckless gun laws and at the same time curtails the rights of cities to take further action," she said.
Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, said she agrees with the mayor, and that “Wisconsin has gone backwards when it comes to gun safety legislation.”
Given the density of the crowd and the number of shots fired, Verveer said it was perhaps “only by the virtue of sheer dumb” that a Saturday’s event did not result in a larger tragedy. But he remained hopeful for increased safety in the future.
“I don’t think this one incident is going to mar the future of Shake the Lake,” Verveer said. “The organizers and the city will all redouble our planning efforts for next year’s event to do everything in our power to make sure violence isn’t repeated at the 2020 celebration.”
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting, including any video, to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.