 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Panhandler arrested after pulling knife on man outside North Side store, Madison police say

Ricky C. Cross booking photo

Ricky C. Cross.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A panhandler was arrested after pulling a knife on a man outside a North Side store on Thursday afternoon, Madison police reported.

Police were called to Walgreens, 1725 Northport Drive, on a report of a man with a knife, police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said.

Tips for pickpocket prevention

A man told police that he went outside for fresh air when a panhandler in the parking lot approached him, pulled out a knife and stated, "Best be steppin’," Kimberley said.

The man retreated and police found the panhandler, Ricky C. Cross, 31, and arrested him on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct while armed, Kimberley said.

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden offers broad pardon to federal marijuana offenders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics