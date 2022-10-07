Panhandler arrested after pulling knife on man outside North Side store, Madison police say

A panhandler was arrested after pulling a knife on a man outside a North Side store on Thursday afternoon, Madison police reported.

Police were called to Walgreens, 1725 Northport Drive, on a report of a man with a knife, police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said.

A man told police that he went outside for fresh air when a panhandler in the parking lot approached him, pulled out a knife and stated, "Best be steppin’," Kimberley said.

The man retreated and police found the panhandler, Ricky C. Cross, 31, and arrested him on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct while armed, Kimberley said.