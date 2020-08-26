Panel hiring the next Madison police chief announces more opportunities for public input

Have your say

Members of the public may submit written comments on the search for a new Madison police chief to policechiefsearch@cityofmadison.com and Attorney Jenna E. Rousseau, 205 Doty St., Suite 201, Green Bay, WI 54301. Voicemail messages left at 608-266-6574 will be transcribed.

The board will also continue to take public input at its meetings. To register to speak, email jrousseau@strangpatteson.com.