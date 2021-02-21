Pandemic limited places to go, but didn't stop Madison-area youth from stealing cars

"That's what people don't understand. It was a quick grab and go," said Laura Denham, whose Fitchburg home was entered and her 2013 Ford Explorer and other items stolen early on the morning of Oct. 29 after she'd opened the garage door to let her cat out. "They drive down the street and look for a garage door open and they go for it."

She said the whole operation lasted no more than five or 10 minutes; she was on the phone to 911 as she watched the culprits drive away.

Hartwick said surveillance video of thefts can show three or four teens get out of a stolen car and start checking other cars in the neighborhood for keys. Find one "and now they have another car in the caravan," he said, and there can be three- and four-stolen-car caravans driving around.

Police have repeatedly said juveniles are not stealing cars to sell them or sell them to chop shops. The thefts largely consist of stealing vehicles for joyrides and, more recently, the commission of other crimes. Thieves will drive stolen cars to stores to use stolen credit cards before the card holder has time to report them stolen. Madison police point to two cases in early February in which stolen vehicles were used as getaway cars in separate strong-armed robberies of two women, ages 62 and 86.