Pair pleads guilty to charges in car chase and shots fired at Dane County sheriff's deputies

Virnig, the driver, was lethargic and slow to respond to Krahn’s questions and appeared to be under the influence of opiates. When asked, Parks declined to identify himself. Another deputy, Brandon Polich, arrived to assist, and Krahn then oticed drug paraphernalia in the car, the complaint states.

Krahn tried to open the driver’s side door to tell Virnig to step out, but it was locked. She sped off.

The chase that followed on Highway N reached speeds of 100 mph, slowing to 40 mph at roundabouts at Interstate 39-90. Krahn noticed a green light shining at him from the passenger side of Virnig’s car -- from a laser sight on a gun -- then heard pops in rapid succession and realized Parks was shooting at him, the complaint states. Polich also heard shots whiz past him.

Parks and Virnig fled after the car was stopped by spike strips. Krahn saw the semi-automatic gun on the floor of the car with its slide locked back, indicating the magazine was empty. The laser sight was still on, the complaint states.

Parks was arrested about 6:50 a.m. after trying to break into a home in Cottage Grove. He told investigators Virnig had started “freaking out” about being pulled over, and Parks believed there was a warrant for his arrest because he wasn’t returning his parole agent’s calls.