Pair pleads guilty to charges in car chase and shots fired at Dane County sheriff's deputies

A man and woman who were charged with attempted homicide after the man repeatedly fired a gun at pursuing Dane County sheriff's deputies as the woman eluded them both pleaded guilty Tuesday to lesser crimes related to the incident last summer.
Michael D. Parks, 39, of Madison, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and one count of firearm possession by a felon for the Aug. 31 incident which began after Amber-Rose Virnig, 30, of Friendship, drove away from a sheriff's deputy who stopped her for a burned-out headlight in the town of Pleasant Springs.
Virnig pleaded guilty to harboring a felony and eluding police, both felonies. The attempted homicide charges against both were dismissed.
Assistant District Attorney William Brown said the agreement has no sentencing limits so he and attorneys for Parks and Virnig can argue for any sentence within the law when the two are sentenced on July 15 by Circuit Judge Ellen Berz.
First-degree reckless endangerment while armed carries a penalty of up to 17½ years of combined prison and extended supervision, and the firearm charge carries up to 10 years of combined prison and supervision. Virnig would face up to 3½ years of prison and extended supervision for each of the harboring and eluding convictions.
A criminal complaint states sheriff’s deputy Nick Krahn was on Highway N at about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 and stopped a car he saw with one headlight burned out.
Virnig, the driver, was lethargic and slow to respond to Krahn’s questions and appeared to be under the influence of opiates. When asked, Parks declined to identify himself. Another deputy, Brandon Polich, arrived to assist, and Krahn then oticed drug paraphernalia in the car, the complaint states.
Krahn tried to open the driver’s side door to tell Virnig to step out, but it was locked. She sped off.
The chase that followed on Highway N reached speeds of 100 mph, slowing to 40 mph at roundabouts at Interstate 39-90. Krahn noticed a green light shining at him from the passenger side of Virnig’s car -- from a laser sight on a gun -- then heard pops in rapid succession and realized Parks was shooting at him, the complaint states. Polich also heard shots whiz past him.
Parks and Virnig fled after the car was stopped by spike strips. Krahn saw the semi-automatic gun on the floor of the car with its slide locked back, indicating the magazine was empty. The laser sight was still on, the complaint states.
Parks was arrested about 6:50 a.m. after trying to break into a home in Cottage Grove. He told investigators Virnig had started “freaking out” about being pulled over, and Parks believed there was a warrant for his arrest because he wasn’t returning his parole agent’s calls.
Virnig was arrested later in a marshy area off Progress Drive in Cottage Grove, according to the complaint.