Pair of shootings on Madison's North and East sides leave at least 1 injured

Madison police were investigating a pair of shootings on the North and East sides Thursday that left at least one person injured.

In the first incident, officers responded to the area of Trailsway Street and Brentwood Parkway on the North Side at around 5:58 p.m. for a report of a person with a rifle and several shots fired, Sgt. Angela Straka said. A number of callers had reported seeing some cars in the area and one person running from the scene. Witnesses also said a person had been shot.

Straka said a 41-year-old victim was later found at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries resulting from the shooting.

In the second incident, police were called to the intersection of Merry Street and Ramsey Court on the East Side about 7:45 p.m. for another report of shots fired. Witnesses told police they saw a "male subject sprinting away" along Merry Street as a white car drove by, Lt. Kipp Hartman said. Three people were in the car and someone started shooting toward the person on foot, Hartman said.

Officers found eight shell casings on the roadway, but no property damage or injuries were reported.