Pair of shootings on Madison's North and East sides leave at least 1 injured

Madison police were investigating a pair of shootings on the North and East sides Thursday that left at least one person injured.
In the first incident, officers responded to the area of Trailsway Street and Brentwood Parkway on the North Side at around 5:58 p.m. for a report of a person with a rifle and several shots fired, Sgt. Angela Straka said. A number of callers had reported seeing some cars in the area and one person running from the scene. Witnesses also said a person had been shot.
Straka said a 41-year-old victim was later found at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries resulting from the shooting.
In the second incident, police were called to the intersection of Merry Street and Ramsey Court on the East Side about 7:45 p.m. for another report of shots fired. Witnesses told police they saw a "male subject sprinting away" along Merry Street as a white car drove by, Lt. Kipp Hartman said. Three people were in the car and someone started shooting toward the person on foot, Hartman said.
Support Local Journalism
Officers found eight shell casings on the roadway, but no property damage or injuries were reported.
Police asked that anyone with information on either shooting contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014 or submit tips online at P3Tips.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Terrorist plot to kidnap Michigan governor to 'stand trial' in Wisconsin tops recent notable crime news
Would-be kidnappers of Michigan governor trained in Cambria, planned 'trial' in Wisconsin
First COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Wisconsin prison system
Update: Another Wisconsin prison has massive COVID-19 outbreak; more than 300 cases reported
Feds charge man with attempted arson in City-County Building fire
Man shot on Southeast Side as Madison, Janesville police respond to 3 gunfire incidents
2 men deemed competent to stand trial in separate homicides
Child dies after driver loses control, causes head-on crash in Rock County, authorities say
Man shot multiple times in targeted shooting at Stoughton bar, police say
Man arrested for 2nd alleged State Street assault within a week, Madison police say
Chicago woman gets 6 months prison for renting Madison apartments with false names, Social Security numbers
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.