Pair of 19-year-olds arrested for graffiti spree targeted at UW-Madison buildings, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two young men were arrested for allegedly tagging UW-Madison buildings with graffiti a total of 21 different times, university police said on Friday.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The graffiti spree dates back to December and marked a variety of campus facilities, according to a news release. The spray-painted words and images "did not appear to target any specific groups or identities," police said. Officers suspected the crimes were connected due to similarities in the visual style and words used in the graffiti.

A lead provided by a Shorewood Hills police officer led UWPD to Samuel Schumann, 19, of Madison, who reportedly confessed to the crimes, police said. A second suspect — 19-year-old Roman Pickens of Monona — also reportedly confessed shortly afterward.

Schumann faces 19 counts of misdemeanor graffiti, while Pickets faces eight counts of the same charge and eight counts of felony bail jumping.

University police are looking for a third suspect who may be involved with the graffiti spree. Anybody with information related to the case is encouraged to call UWPD at 608-264-2677.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.