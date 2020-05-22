You are the owner of this article.
Pair of 19-year-olds arrested for graffiti spree targeted at UW-Madison buildings, police say
Pair of 19-year-olds arrested for graffiti spree targeted at UW-Madison buildings, police say

Two young men were arrested for allegedly tagging UW-Madison buildings with graffiti a total of 21 different times, university police said on Friday. 

The graffiti spree dates back to December and marked a variety of campus facilities, according to a news release. The spray-painted words and images "did not appear to target any specific groups or identities," police said. Officers suspected the crimes were connected due to similarities in the visual style and words used in the graffiti. 

A lead provided by a Shorewood Hills police officer led UWPD to Samuel Schumann, 19, of Madison, who reportedly confessed to the crimes, police said. A second suspect  19-year-old Roman Pickens of Monona  also reportedly confessed shortly afterward. 

Schumann faces 19 counts of misdemeanor graffiti, while Pickets faces eight counts of the same charge and eight counts of felony bail jumping. 

University police are looking for a third suspect who may be involved with the graffiti spree. Anybody with information related to the case is encouraged to call UWPD at 608-264-2677.

