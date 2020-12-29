Pair charged with kidnapping couple at East Side home over $240 debt

Two Madison men face kidnapping, hostage-taking and false imprisonment charges after their arrests Friday at an East Side home where police said they kept one man tied up and tried to force the man's wife to prostitute herself to pay a debt.
Jonathan W. Schaaf, 29, and Anthony J. Scheppers, 52, face a total of 14 criminal counts for the early Christmas morning incident in which it's alleged they threatened to shoot the couple, giving them a choice between a gunshot to the knee or the foot, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court.
The wife told police she was ordered to tie up her husband in the basement of a home in the 2800 block of Dahle Street, and Schaaf and Scheppers then drove the woman around the area, ordering her to prostitute herself and earn the $240 the men said the couple owed to Schaaf, the complaint states.
Scheppers was jailed on $1,500 bail after appearing in court Tuesday, while bail for Schaaf was set at $2,000.
Both men are charged with kidnapping, taking hostages, second-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of false imprisonment. Schaaf was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Scheppers also faces a charge of making a threat to a police officer.
According to the complaint:
Police were contacted early Friday by a friend of the homeless couple, who had been staying at Scheppers' home for the past few weeks. The friend told police he was receiving text messages from the couple saying they were being held captive in the basement of the home.
When police arrived, a man initially tried to stop officers from entering the home, but they came inside, went to the basement and found a man with his hands bound.
The man's wife then arrived at the house, crying and looking terrified, and told police she just had escaped from Scheppers and Schaaf, who had held her and her husband hostage for the last few hours.
The woman said the incident involved money Schaaf had loaned them totaling $240, which Schaaf suddenly wanted back. Schaaf said if they didn't find the money somehow they would be in trouble. She said both Schaaf and Scheppers began threatening the couple with physical harm and ordered them to get on the phone and find the money.
But the men were getting impatient, she said. Scheppers threatened her and her husband with knives, the woman said, and also threatened to shoot them in the knees or feet. She was made to tie up her husband with a wire clothesline, then was taken in a vehicle to earn money by prostituting herself to pay back the debt.
She said Schaaf kept a gun pointed at her in the vehicle.
Later, they decided to drive by the house to see if police were there, and while turning from Northlawn Avenue to Dahle Street, the woman said she jumped from the vehicle, injuring herself but escaping from the two men.
She ran to the house, and when she saw Scheppers approaching, she said he yelled, "You guys are dead now."
Schaaf and Scheppers followed the woman back to the house and were handcuffed by police. Sitting in the living room, Scheppers glared at a police officer and told her that if the handcuffs were off, "I'd put you down."
Another officer asked if that was a threat, and Scheppers replied that it was.