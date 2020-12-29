Pair charged with kidnapping couple at East Side home over $240 debt

Police were contacted early Friday by a friend of the homeless couple, who had been staying at Scheppers' home for the past few weeks. The friend told police he was receiving text messages from the couple saying they were being held captive in the basement of the home.

When police arrived, a man initially tried to stop officers from entering the home, but they came inside, went to the basement and found a man with his hands bound.

The man's wife then arrived at the house, crying and looking terrified, and told police she just had escaped from Scheppers and Schaaf, who had held her and her husband hostage for the last few hours.

The woman said the incident involved money Schaaf had loaned them totaling $240, which Schaaf suddenly wanted back. Schaaf said if they didn't find the money somehow they would be in trouble. She said both Schaaf and Scheppers began threatening the couple with physical harm and ordered them to get on the phone and find the money.

But the men were getting impatient, she said. Scheppers threatened her and her husband with knives, the woman said, and also threatened to shoot them in the knees or feet. She was made to tie up her husband with a wire clothesline, then was taken in a vehicle to earn money by prostituting herself to pay back the debt.