Pair charged with attempted homicide in East Side shooting after marijuana deal

The man said he bought an ounce of marijuana, which Umar brought to the car and then collected payment for. The man said as he turned out of Warner Park onto Sherman Avenue, the Chevy driven by Umar came “flying” after his truck.

The man said he took a left turn onto Commercial Avenue, with the Chevy fast behind him. As he tried to turn onto a side street after crossing Packers Avenue to get away from the Chevy, the man told police, the Chevy turned into his lane and rammed into the driver’s side of the truck.

Umar got out of the Chevy and started shooting at the truck, the man told police. He said the first bullet struck his left elbow and a passenger, seated in the front passenger seat, was also struck.

The front seat passenger suffered more serious wounds, including a gunshot wound under his right temple and another that pierced his left cheek. He had another wound to his torso, and the decision was made by doctors to leave the bullet there because it had not struck any vital organs.

Police were able to use street surveillance video to spot a license plate on the Chevy and found it was registered to Umar.