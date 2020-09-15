Pair charged with attempted homicide for shots fired at sheriff's deputies during pursuit

He said he was scared for his life and believed Parks was trying to kill him.

Polich, also in pursuit, heard the shots and heard an object "whizzing by the left hand side of his squad."

After the car was stopped by spike strips and Parks and Virnig fled, Krahn saw the semi-automatic gun on the floor of the car with its slide locked back, indicating the clip was empty. The laser sight was still on.

Parks was arrested hours later, about 6:50 a.m. He told investigators Virnig had started "freaking out" about being pulled over, saying she couldn't go to jail. Parks believed there was a warrant for his arrest because he wasn't returning his parole agent's calls.

During the chase, he said, Virnig told him to take her gun out. He said he aimed the laser at the front of the squad car chasing them because he didn't want to hurt the deputy but just wanted the deputy to back off. He just wanted to help Virnig, he said. He said he shot until he was out of ammunition.

After they were stopped by the spike strip, Parks told investigators, he and Virnig ran together. He said she found a hiding spot and he left her to find a better spot for himself.