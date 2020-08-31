Pair charged with attempted homicide for shootings of 2 last week

A man and a woman, both from Madison, were charged Monday with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for an incident last week in which two people were shot following a marijuana sale.
The criminal complaint also charged Alfa M. Umar III, 22, with endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment for the shooting the afternoon of Aug. 21 in the 2800 block of Commercial Avenue. Mariana I. Sanchez, 18, was charged as being a party to the two attempted homicides.
Umar was jailed on $76,000 bail after appearing in court Monday. Court Commissioner Jason Hanson set bail for Sanchez at $5,500, finding her role in the incident to be less serious than Umar's.
According to the complaint:
The man who was driving the car that was shot at, striking him in the left elbow, told police he and others in his truck earlier bought marijuana from a man at Warner Park, who then chased him down after the deal and shot at his truck.
The man said earlier, he and two others went to a friend's home on the North Side, and while there he contacted Sanchez to set up a meeting to buy marijuana. He said he contacted Sanchez through Facebook, using her first and last name.
An initial meeting at Walgreens on Northport Drive was moved when a police car was spotted nearby. The man said he drove to nearby Warner Park, with the car in which Sanchez was a passenger following.
The man said he bought an ounce of marijuana, which Umar brought to the car and took the man's money. The man said as he turned out of Warner Park onto Sherman Avenue, the Chevy driven by Umar came "flying" after his truck.
The man said he took a left turn onto Commercial Avenue, with the Chevy behind fast behind him. As he tried to turn onto a side street after crossing Packers Avenue to get away from the Chevy, the man told police, the Chevy turned into his lane and rammed into the driver's side of the truck.
Umar got out of the Chevy and started shooting at the truck, the man told police. He said the first bullet struck his left elbow and a passenger, seated in the front passenger seat, was also struck.
The front seat passenger suffered more serious wounds, including a gunshot wound under his right temple and another that pierced his left cheek. He had another wound to his torso, and the decision was made by doctors to leave the bullet there because it had not struck any vital organs.
Police were able to use street surveillance video to spot a license plate on the Chevy and saw it was registered to Umar.
Umar and Sanchez were also charged Monday with misdemeanor battery for an unrelated incident on May 29 in which Umar was alleged to have attacked Sanchez's boss over comments he had made about Sanchez's work performance, while Sanchez is alleged to have stood by and captured the attack on video.
