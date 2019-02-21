A Monona man and woman who were arrested last month for several armed robberies in the Madison area were indicted Wednesday on federal armed robbery and firearms charges.
Aaron R. Stanley, 34, and Marjory T. Dingwall, 39, who were both previously charged for the crimes in Dane County Circuit Court, now face federal charges related to the robberies, which occurred between Dec. 24 and Jan. 15 in Madison, Windsor and Monona, according to the indictments, filed in U.S. District Court in Madison.
Stanley faces four armed robbery counts and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Dingwall faces three counts each of armed robbery and brandishing a firearm.
Stanley is charged with armed robberies at Speedway, 5450 Monona Drive, on Dec. 24; at Mobil, 605 Cottage Grove Road, on Dec. 30; at Speedway, 6340 Lake Road, Windsor, on Jan. 9; and at Papa Murphy's pizza, 115 E. Broadway, Monona, on Jan. 15.
Dingwall is charged with robberies at Stop-n-Go, 4624 Monona Drive, on Jan. 6; at Orange Tree Imports, 1721 Monroe St., on Jan. 7; and at Mobil, 6351 Lake Road, Windsor, on Jan. 8.
The pair was arrested Jan. 19 after a robbery at Subway, 6000 Monona Drive, led police using a tracking dog to the Femrite Drive apartment building where the two lived. Stanley was charged in Dane County for that robbery, but it was not part of the indictment issued in federal court Wednesday.
According to a complaint filed in January in Dane County Circuit Court, Dingwall initially denied committing any robberies but said later that she committed them because she and Stanley had been using crack cocaine, and that he became violent and abusive toward her if he didn't get it.
She also said she committed the robberies because of "desperate and uncertain times" after Stanley had threatened to kick Dingwall and her daughter out of their apartment. She said she committed the robberies to "appease" him, the complaint states, though she said she didn't know about the robberies he was committing.
Likewise, according to a criminal complaint, Stanley told police that he could not believe Dingwall was also committing robberies.