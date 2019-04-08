Three men were arrested Friday night after allegedly firing dozens of blue paintballs at people and a business near East Towne Mall, with nobody hurt in the attacks.
Rodney Jordan, 21, Middleton, Demetrius Staffney, 18, Edgerton, and Carlton Jones, 28,Chicago, were arrested on the Beltline near Stoughton Road, with two paintball guns, 500 blue paintballs and several bags of crack cocaine found in the car.
All three were tentatively charged with being party to the crimes of battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property, and Jones also was tentatively charged with possession of cocaine.
Madison police said the attacks were reported at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, first in the Culver's parking lot at 4301 East Towne Boulevard.
"A 57-year-old Madison man took one blue paintball directly to the chest, and a couple eating frozen custard in their car were startled when paintballs hit their vehicle," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Witnesses said 25 to 30 paintballs were fired in the Culver's lot, and 15 more were fired at the entry door to Dick's Sporting Goods on the east side of the mall.
"Thanks to witnesses, evidence left at the scene and surveillance images, responding Madison officers were able to put out a description of the getaway car, with Monona officers pulling it over," DeSpain said.
