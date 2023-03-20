The owners of a popular cheese factory near Fremont were found dead inside their home Saturday, and a person of interest in their deaths is in custody, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

David Metzig, 72, and Jan Metzig, 71, were found dead inside their town of Wolf River home around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office said. Their deaths were suspicious, the office said in a statement.

About 7:45 that same morning, officers with the Fox Valley Metro Police Department and deputies from the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office arrested a person of interest at the Heart of the Valley YMCA in Kimberly, according to the Fox Valley Metro Police Department.

The person's identity was not released.

Since 1980, the Metzigs had run the Union Star Cheese factory on Highway II near Fremont, which has been in the family since 1911.