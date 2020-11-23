Owner of vehicle in hit-and-run that injured 2 pedestrians claims it was stolen, Madison police say

The owner of a vehicle that injured two pedestrians in a hit-and-run on the South Side on Saturday afternoon claims it was stolen, Madison police reported.

The pedestrians, a boyfriend and girlfriend, were in a crosswalk and had a walk light to cross South Park Street at West Washington Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in a black Nissan Murano, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The 25-year-old man was knocked down as his 28-year-old girlfriend went up and over the top of the Murano. Both were down in the street as a witness called 911, DeSpain said.

The pedestrians, both Madison residents, were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, DeSpain said.

Using witness statements and surveillance images, police identified a 19-year-old Madison man as the Murano owner, but he claimed his vehicle had been stolen, though he did not report the crime when it happened, DeSpain said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Teen boy shooting himself in head tops recent notable crime-related news

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.