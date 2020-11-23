 Skip to main content
Owner of vehicle in hit-and-run that injured 2 pedestrians claims it was stolen, Madison police say
Owner of vehicle in hit-and-run that injured 2 pedestrians claims it was stolen, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The owner of a vehicle that injured two pedestrians in a hit-and-run on the South Side on Saturday afternoon claims it was stolen, Madison police reported.

The pedestrians, a boyfriend and girlfriend, were in a crosswalk and had a walk light to cross South Park Street at West Washington Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in a black Nissan Murano, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The 25-year-old man was knocked down as his 28-year-old girlfriend went up and over the top of the Murano. Both were down in the street as a witness called 911, DeSpain said.

The pedestrians, both Madison residents, were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, DeSpain said.

Using witness statements and surveillance images, police identified a 19-year-old Madison man as the Murano owner, but he claimed his vehicle had been stolen, though he did not report the crime when it happened, DeSpain said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

