Owner of vehicle in hit-and-run that injured 2 pedestrians claims it was stolen, Madison police say

The owner of a vehicle that injured two pedestrians in a hit-and-run on the South Side on Saturday afternoon claims it was stolen, Madison police reported.
The pedestrians, a boyfriend and girlfriend, were in a crosswalk and had a walk light to cross South Park Street at West Washington Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in a black Nissan Murano, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The 25-year-old man was knocked down as his 28-year-old girlfriend went up and over the top of the Murano. Both were down in the street as a witness called 911, DeSpain said.
The pedestrians, both Madison residents, were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, DeSpain said.
Using witness statements and surveillance images, police identified a 19-year-old Madison man as the Murano owner, but he claimed his vehicle had been stolen, though he did not report the crime when it happened, DeSpain said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
Teen boy shooting himself in head tops recent notable crime-related news
Boy, 16, accidentally shoots himself in head in movie theater parking lot, Sun Prairie police say
Charged with a shooting in 1994, man returns to court; victim says let him go
Verona man accused of attack on third sex worker he solicited
Madison police investigating targeted shooting on East Side
Gunshots hit apartment buildings in village of Windsor, police say
Wisconsin prison system sees highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 808 new infections
Man taken to hospital after fight with 2 roommates, Sun Prairie police say
Madison police release pictures of potential witnesses in West Side shooting that injured 2
Wisconsin DMV investigator uncovers more than $4M in vehicle title fraud
UW-Madison's patent-licensing arm must pay at least $32 million to ex-research partner
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.