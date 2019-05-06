Try 3 months for $3
Overture crash wall

Part of the exterior wall of the Overture Center was damaged when a motorist struck the building.

 BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL

The owner of a van that crashed into the Overture Center Friday night was arrested Sunday after he turned himself in to Madison police.

Darryl Pierce, 54, Madison, was issued multiple citations including owner liability for hit and run and for fleeing/eluding police, police said.

He wouldn't answer questions posed by police so it wasn't known if he was the driver when the van hit and damaged the Overture Center.

"Witnesses said the van also struck a couple of parked cars, although officers could not immediately find any parked cars that were damaged," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The van's front bumper was ripped off when it hit the concert hall, and an officer spotted the bumperless van heading out of Downtown and tried to pull it over but to no avail.

"The officer saw the van strike a traffic sign on East Washington Avenue and kept going," DeSpain said. "The officer did not chase the van but was able to identify the owner after running the license plate in the computer system."

The tentative charges against Pierce could change if police can develop probable cause that he was the driver of the van Friday night.

