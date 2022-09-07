 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Owner arrested after loaded handgun found in vehicle parked illegally in Downtown lot, Madison police say

Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

A vehicle owner was arrested after a loaded handgun was found in a vehicle parked illegally in a Downtown lot early Sunday morning, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police were checking a parking lot in the 400 block of West Gilman Street that had been posted no trespassing, with the owner requesting police provide additional patrols in the area, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

Officers saw a handgun on the floorboard of the driver's side of an vehicle without the required permit that was parked in the lot, Lisko said.

The officers eventually contacted the vehicle owner, Joshua C. Montgomery, and the gun, which was a .40-caliber Glock that had round in the chamber and a fully loaded magazine, Lisko said.

Montgomery, 25, was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative concealed weapons charges and the gun was seized as evidence, Lisko said.

People are also reading…

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuban scientists race to save the world's rarest crocodile

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics