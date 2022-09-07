Owner arrested after loaded handgun found in vehicle parked illegally in Downtown lot, Madison police say

A vehicle owner was arrested after a loaded handgun was found in a vehicle parked illegally in a Downtown lot early Sunday morning, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police were checking a parking lot in the 400 block of West Gilman Street that had been posted no trespassing, with the owner requesting police provide additional patrols in the area, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

Officers saw a handgun on the floorboard of the driver's side of an vehicle without the required permit that was parked in the lot, Lisko said.

The officers eventually contacted the vehicle owner, Joshua C. Montgomery, and the gun, which was a .40-caliber Glock that had round in the chamber and a fully loaded magazine, Lisko said.

Montgomery, 25, was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative concealed weapons charges and the gun was seized as evidence, Lisko said.