OWI crash puts huge hole in side of Goodman Community Center, driver arrested, Madison police say

A crash by an intoxicated driver Monday night put a huge hole in the side of the Goodman Community Center, Madison police reported.
The first officer on the scene about 10:30 p.m. reported that a black sedan had completely crashed through a brick wall and was now halfway inside the Goodman Center, 149 Waubesa St., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The driver, Patrick S. Casey, 31, was cooperative and admitted to drinking, but also said he had been having trouble with his brakes, DeSpain said.
Casey was arrested on a tentative charge of operating while intoxicated, first offense.
Killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott tops recent notable crimes in Madison area
11-year-old girl in critical condition with gunshot wound to be removed from life support Thursday
2 arrests made in killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott
'I don't want to die': 2016 video shows 7-year-old Anisa Scott praying for an end to gun violence
Mourners grieve 'senseless' killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott
Chief: East Side shooting that injured 11-year-old girl 'a new low' in recent gun violence
Police still mum on investigation in alleged hate crime, 7 weeks later
Armed Sun Prairie robbery turns into 100 mph chase on blown tires, police say
27-year-old woman stabbed in chest during argument on North Side, Madison police say
Homicide by drunken driving charged in Highway 12 car-motorcycle crash
Woman tries to steal $4,000 of merchandise from JCPenney at East Towne Mall, police say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.