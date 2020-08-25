 Skip to main content
OWI crash puts huge hole in side of Goodman Community Center, driver arrested, Madison police say
OWI crash puts huge hole in side of Goodman Community Center, driver arrested, Madison police say

A crash by an intoxicated driver Monday night put a huge hole in the side of the Goodman Community Center, Madison police reported.

The first officer on the scene about 10:30 p.m. reported that a black sedan had completely crashed through a brick wall and was now halfway inside the Goodman Center, 149 Waubesa St., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The driver, Patrick S. Casey, 31, was cooperative and admitted to drinking, but also said he had been having trouble with his brakes, DeSpain said.

Casey was arrested on a tentative charge of operating while intoxicated, first offense.

