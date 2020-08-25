OWI crash puts huge hole in side of Goodman Community Center, driver arrested, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A crash by an intoxicated driver Monday night put a huge hole in the side of the Goodman Community Center, Madison police reported.

The first officer on the scene about 10:30 p.m. reported that a black sedan had completely crashed through a brick wall and was now halfway inside the Goodman Center, 149 Waubesa St., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The driver, Patrick S. Casey, 31, was cooperative and admitted to drinking, but also said he had been having trouble with his brakes, DeSpain said.

Casey was arrested on a tentative charge of operating while intoxicated, first offense.

