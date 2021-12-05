 Skip to main content
Overnight fire at pool hall kills man in Beloit, fire department says
Overnight fire at pool hall kills man in Beloit, fire department says

A fire at a pool hall in Beloit early Sunday morning left one man dead, the Beloit Fire Department said. 

The fire happened around 2 a.m. at 614 East Grand Ave., the address of the Carom Room, a pool and billiard hall, the fire department said. 

The department is investigating the fatal fire. The department said it has not yet determined the cause and did not have an estimate for the cost of the damage to the building. 

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's State Fire Marshal has been called to assist with the investigation. Special agents in the office help determine whether or not a fire was accidental, natural or arson. 

No further information was released on the identity of the man who died. 

"We extend our sincerest condolences to his loved ones," the fire department said. 

