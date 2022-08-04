Overdoses spur public health agency to warn of tainted pills in Madison area

Dane County's public health agency is pointing to an increase in overdoses this week as a sign there could be tainted pills circulating among drug users.

Public Health Madison and Dane County said Wednesday that hospitals and paramedics reported at least seven people overdosed, including two who died, over a 24-hour period Monday and Tuesday. This is 50% higher than is typical, the agency said.

Most of the people who overdosed thought they were using oxycodone, the agency said, but they might have taken pills with lethal amounts of fentanyl or methamphetamine that appear identical to prescription pills.