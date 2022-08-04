 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Overdoses spur public health agency to warn of tainted pills in Madison area

  • 0

Dane County's public health agency is pointing to an increase in overdoses this week as a sign there could be tainted pills circulating among drug users.

Public Health Madison and Dane County said Wednesday that hospitals and paramedics reported at least seven people overdosed, including two who died, over a 24-hour period Monday and Tuesday. This is 50% higher than is typical, the agency said.

Most of the people who overdosed thought they were using oxycodone, the agency said, but they might have taken pills with lethal amounts of fentanyl or methamphetamine that appear identical to prescription pills.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics