Overdose death brings reckless homicide charge against Madison man

Brazzel was also charged with four counts of heroin delivery, five counts of felony bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

According to the complaint:

A man who was with Tracy on May 7 told police they had earlier bought and used heroin with one other person. Later, after the third person had gone home, Tracy wanted more heroin, so he called Schramer.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The man said he and Tracy met Schramer and Schramer sold heroin to her, which she used when they returned to the motel.

The next morning the man said he found Tracy lethargic in the bathtub. The man said he called 911, threw away drug paraphernalia and administered Narcan to her. She died a short time later at St. Mary's Hospital.

On Aug. 26, a Dane County sheriff's detective met with Schramer at the jail and talked with him about his heroin sources. Schramer said he had met daily with a man identified in the complaint by the initials A.S., until he was the victim of a homicide on May 4.

Authorities have identified Antonio Shaw, 48, as having been the victim of a fatal shooting on May 4 in the 2600 block of Badger Lane in the town of Madison.