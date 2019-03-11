Police conducting a search warrant on a car in Green Lake on Friday found over 20 pounds of marijuana inside, with a man associated with the vehicle taken into custody.
A total of 22 pounds, 11 ounces of processed and packaged marijuana was found in the car on Hill Street at about 1:30 p.m. Friday, the Sheriff's Office said.
The suspect remains in custody at the Green Lake County Correctional Center on a cash bond.
His name has not been released, even though he's been formally charged in Green Lake County Circuit Court, the Sheriff's Office said.
The search warrant was executed by the Sheriff's Office and the Green Lake Police Department.