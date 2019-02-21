Three people allegedly trying to steal from a construction site on the North Side Wednesday night were tripped up by technology, including their own walkie-talkies.
Cory Tornai, 37, Madison and Katelyn Kratochwill, 30, Stoughton, were tentatively charged with being party to the crime of burglary, and Jeana Corrado, 40, Stoughton was tenatively charged with burglary,Madison police said.
The incident happened at the site of a new multi-story apartment building under construction in the 4700 block of Creekwood Lane, a new street off of Darwin Road.
Officers went to the site in response to a burglar alarm, the construction site surrounded by a security fence.
"The project manager was on the phone with police from his home, but he was able to monitor surveillance video coming from the site," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The manager had been watching a white van circling the area, with at least one person getting inside the security fence.
"Officers started searching and found a woman hiding near some copper wire," DeSpain said. "The manager said they had been having problems with copper thieves."
The woman told police she was homeless and was only looking for a place to stay for the night.
When she was searched, police found a walkie-talkie.
"She said she didn't know where that came from," DeSpain said.
To find out, a female officer took the walkie-talkie and whispered 'Where are you?' into the device.
"A man responded 'I'm in the same spot, I'm in the same spot,'" DeSpain said.
Officers found a white van parked not far from the construction site, with a man and woman inside.
"They also said they were homeless and were parked in the area to get some sleep, and denied anyone else was with them," DeSpain said.
The man allowed the van to be searched, and another walkie-talkie was discovered.
"It was on the same channel as the woman's walkie-talkie, and officers were soon conversing on the two walkie-talkies," DeSpain said.