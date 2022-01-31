Over 30 people saw Beloit High School fatal shooting, but cooperation lacking, police say

More than 30 people witnessed a shooting in the parking lot of Beloit Memorial High School after Saturday night’s basketball game against Madison La Follette High School that left a 19-year-old man dead, Beloit police said.

Eyewitnesses are refusing to cooperate with police as they investigate the killing in the school’s front parking lot, Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said at a press conference Sunday morning. No suspects had been taken into custody.

“My department and myself have grown tired of the people who are refusing to talk to us,” Sayles said. “It is absolutely ridiculous that we have 30 to 40 people who witnessed a young man lose his life and refuse to talk to us.”

The victim, a former Beloit student, was shot at 8:55 p.m. and had been taken to a local hospital by the time officers arrived at the scene, Sayles said. The 19-year-old later died at the hospital.

No “active students” at the school were involved in the shooting, Sayles said.

Beloit Superintendent Daniel Keyser called the shooting a “senseless act of violence” and vowed to continue working with law enforcement as they investigate the shooting.

“Violence of any kind is devastating to our community,” Keyser said. “As a community, together we need to heal as well as find a way to address this violence.”

A student services team will be available to support students and staff on Monday, Keyser said.

The killing was Beloit’s second homicide on Saturday and the third in the city since Wednesday. The killings are unrelated and were committed by different people, police said.

On Saturday morning around 7:10 a.m., a woman was found stabbed to death in the 1400 block of Clary Street. Police had not yet arrested a suspect in that homicide.

And on Wednesday afternoon, a 31-year-old woman was shot and killed in a domestic incident in Beloit. Police arrested Anthony D. Richmond as the primary suspect in that homicide.

The 19-year-old shot at Beloit High School on Saturday was attending the basketball game, Sayles said on Sunday.

“Unfortunately some things unfolded that night where he subsequently lost his life,” Sayles said.

Madison School District officials do not believe any Madison students were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, spokesperson Tim LeMonds said on Saturday. The La Follette team was kept in the locker room on a lockdown for about 10 minutes while police responded to the shooting.

District Athletic Director Jeremy Schlitz also said the basketball team was inside the building during the shooting. La Follette athletic director Alisha Raabe and La Follette boys basketball coach Curtrel Robinson did not respond to requests for comment.

Beloit police asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 608-364-6823.

State Journal reporter Jon Masson contributed to this report.

