‘Outrageous and incredibly stupid’: 9-time convicted felon gets year and a day in prison for possessing ammunition

A nine-time convicted felon was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for possessing ammunition as a felon after a trip to a shooting range, authorities reported.

Timme Baker, 42, of Madison, was sentenced Thursday by federal Judge William M. Conley and also received 2 years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

On March 15, 2021, Baker went to an indoor shooting range in Deerfield, rented a shooting lane with his real identification, and signed a waiver indicating that he agreed to follow any state and federal laws while at the range, O’Shea said.

Video footage from the range showed Baker handling ammunition, loading a firearm, and firing several rounds, O’Shea said.

Baker is a nine-time convicted felon — including twice for illegally possessing a firearm as a felon under Wisconsin law — and has been federally prohibited from possessing ammunition and firearms since 1997, O’Shea said.

At the time of the offense he was sentenced for on Thursday, Baker was out on state bail in connection to unrelated charges of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon and resisting an officer, O’Shea said.

At sentencing, Conley termed Baker’s conduct “outrageous and incredibly stupid,” and was “evidence he had learned little to nothing” from his past experiences.

The charge against Baker stemmed from an investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The prosecutor was Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor L. Kraus.

